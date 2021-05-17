Feedback

Selena Gomez Has A 'Bigger Role' In 'Hotel Transylvania 4': See The Trailer

By Hayden Brooks

May 17, 2021

Selena Gomez put her all into Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment of the movie franchise.

As per ScreenRant, the superstar has a more prominent role as Mavis in the upcoming film, which she executive produced. Aside from Gomez, Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska directed the forthcoming installment as series creator Todd Durham and director Genndy Tartakovsky left their original roles. Word has it Adam Sandler did not return for the final installment, but the film's cast does include Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, David Spade, Molly Shannon and Jim Gaffigan.

"Mavis really has a much bigger role in this movie, so very early on, we were sharing drafts with Selena as well as some early artwork and board pitches," Klusha said in an interview with ScreenRant. "We were really being conscious of the fact that, more so even than what's in the trailer, Mavis really becomes the character who is driving the solution. She ends up with information the other characters don't have in the second and third act to bring her husband and her father back to who they should be. And Selena really embraced taking Mavis to that next level and seeing what lengths this character could go to in this movie, which was great."

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania hits theaters on July 23.

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Chat About Selena Gomez Has A 'Bigger Role' In 'Hotel Transylvania 4': See The Trailer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.