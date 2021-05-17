Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening.

Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.

KOCO Meteorologist Jonathan Conder is reporting that Oklahoma City will likely see ping-pong sized hail that will come in two waves starting on Monday evening and into the overnight hours.