Feedback

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

May 17, 2021

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening.

Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.

KOCO Meteorologist Jonathan Conder is reporting that Oklahoma City will likely see ping-pong sized hail that will come in two waves starting on Monday evening and into the overnight hours.

Hail No!!!!!! Here we go, another risk of big hail. Find a safe place for your car to ride it out. The hail risk may come in 2 waves, but the highest chance is this evening into the overnight.

Posted by Meteorologist Jonathan Conder on Monday, May 17, 2021

Oklahoma City has a "very low" potential of developing a tornado tonight, according to the NWS. The risk of a tornado is higher in western parts of the state.

Central Oklahoma is slightly at risk for flash flooding starting on Monday and into Tuesday afternoon. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain is predicted.

Rain is expected all week, but the chance of heavy rainfall will be lower starting on Wednesday.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.