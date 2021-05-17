Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma
By Anna Gallegos
May 17, 2021
Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening.
Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
KOCO Meteorologist Jonathan Conder is reporting that Oklahoma City will likely see ping-pong sized hail that will come in two waves starting on Monday evening and into the overnight hours.
Hail No!!!!!! Here we go, another risk of big hail. Find a safe place for your car to ride it out. The hail risk may come in 2 waves, but the highest chance is this evening into the overnight.Posted by Meteorologist Jonathan Conder on Monday, May 17, 2021
Oklahoma City has a "very low" potential of developing a tornado tonight, according to the NWS. The risk of a tornado is higher in western parts of the state.
Central Oklahoma is slightly at risk for flash flooding starting on Monday and into Tuesday afternoon. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain is predicted.
Rain is expected all week, but the chance of heavy rainfall will be lower starting on Wednesday.
8 AM SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: Scattered storms will redevelop this afternoon followed by more storms moving in from NW TX tonight. Primary threats are flash flooding, damaging wind and large hail. The tornado threat is low. Could see over 4" of rainfall locally. pic.twitter.com/WSW0rfUH9R— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) May 17, 2021
Photo: Getty Images