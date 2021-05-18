2 Washington Families Sue After Their Children Got Sick From Toxic E. Coli

Two families are filing lawsuits against a Washington dairy farm after their children were infected with a toxic strain of E. coli, according to KOMO.

This comes after the state Department of Health (DOH) recently said a brand of yogurt has been linked to the outbreak. The families claim the kids were hospitalized after eating yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy and sold at PCC Community Markets, reporters wrote.

Reports say 11 people have gotten sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) so far, most of them in King County. Cases have also been reported in Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties. At least seven people have been hospitalized, and officials said they expect more cases to pop up.

"We very well may see more cases go up as the testing catches up, so that's something that you may see, the numbers may go up," Joe Graham said. The agency has also halted sales of the yogurt products as an investigation continues.

State health officials also said you should toss the yogurt if you have it. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, STEC has been known to cause a life-threatening kidney condition in some cases.

