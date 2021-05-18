Is Ohio As 'Crocs-Obsessed' As The Rest Of The U.S.?

People in Ohio are crazy about Crocs.

Popularity for the footwear has surged in recent years, with celebs like Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj getting on board with them. But the “lightweight loafers” are just as lovable to everyone else, and people are sporting them nationwide, according to Wishlisted.

"Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever with expected 2021 revenue growth of 40% to 50%,” CEO Andrew Rees said in a Crocs press release last month. “In the first quarter we achieved record revenues and profitability, with growth in all regions and all channels. We have raised full year guidance as we continue to see consumer demand for our product accelerate globally."

On Tuesday (May 18), Wishlisted released its list of the most Crocs-obsessed states. Researchers used Google search data to pinpoint where the “summer’s hottest shoe trend” has grown the most.

Findings show that search activity has surged in every state except for West Virginia since 2019, according to Wishlisted.

So, where does Ohio make the list?

Ohio is the fourteenth-most Crocs-obsessed state in the country, Wishlisted’s rankings show.

The Buckeye State showed a 30% search growth, but still fell eight spots on the list from No. 6.

Here are the Top 10 Crocs-obsessed states in the country:

Delaware North Carolina West Virginia Maryland Mississippi Georgia South Carolina Virginia Illinois Alabama

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images