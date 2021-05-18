TV Show Casting In Lexington Wants To Hear About Your Family Drama

A national TV show is looking for families who need to settle a score.

"Relative Justice" is currently casting in Lexington. It's a court show in the similar vein of Judge Judy, but the cases will between people who are related by blood, marriage, or children.

The judge will be Rhonda Willis, who is a practicing attorney in Houston, Texas. TV producer Ross Babbitt told the Lexington Herald Leader that Willis is a “strong, smart, personable character,” who is also “able to dish out tough love."

Willis isn't an actress so what she says goes. Participants will sign arbitration agreements and the show will pay them an appearance fee, any expenses, and damages if Willis decides any are owed.

"Relative Justice" will be filmed at Woodhill Cinema, the empty, old movie theater on Codell Drive. 150 episodes will be filmed so the show will need around 260 cases. So far, show producers have booked 50 to 60 cases, according to WKYT.

Filming is expected to start in late May and continue through August. It will premiere in September on the CW in Lexington.

Anyone interested in having their case settled on the show or being part of the audience can go to https://relativejustice.tv/.

