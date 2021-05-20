Can You Guess The Most Popular Baby Names In Arizona?

There were about 3.6 million babies born in the United States last year, and believe it or not, it was the lowest number of newborns in the country for more than 40 years.

All of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names were more popular than others.

So what were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2020?

The Social Security Administration recently released the list of the most popular baby names in each state for last year, and once again Liam and Olivia rose to the top for the entire nation.

The most popular girl name in Arizona was Olivia. 407 baby girls were named Olivia, followed by Emma in second place with 368.

The top 10 girl names in Arizona in 2020 were:

Olivia (407) Emma (368) Sophia (356) Mia (316) Isabella (302) Camila (260) Amelia (259) Charlotte (245) Ava (244) Luna (219)

The most popular boy name in Arizona was Liam. 444 baby boys were named Liam, followed closely by Noah with 394.

The top 10 boy names in Arizona in 2020 were:

Liam (444) Noah (394) Mateo (314) Oliver (301) Benjamin (287) Sebastian (286) Elijah (281) Alexander (259) Julian (240) James (214)

