Can You Guess The Most Popular Baby Names In Nevada?

There were about 3.6 million babies born in the United States last year, and believe it or not, it was the lowest number of newborns in the country for more than 40 years.

All of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names were more popular than others.

So what were the most popular baby names in Nevada in 2020?

The Social Security Administration recently released the list of the most popular baby names in each state for last year, and once again Liam and Olivia rose to the top for the entire nation.

The most popular girl name in Nevada was Olivia. 154 baby girls were named Olivia, followed by Emma in second place with 122.

The top 10 girl names in Nevada in 2020 were:

Olivia (154) Emma (122) Isabella (122) Sophia (115) Mia (114) Camila (104) Gianna (101) Charlotte (100) Luna (95) Amelia (93)

The most popular boy name in Nevada was Liam. 178 baby boys were named Liam, followed closely by Noah with 168.

The top 10 boy names in Nevada in 2020 were:

Liam (178) Noah (168) Elijah (138) Sebastian (133) Mateo (121) Alexander (118) Oliver (112) Michael (95) Lucas (Lucas) Julian (92)

