Iconic Greensboro Burger Joint Permanently Closes Its Doors

A popular longtime burger joint in Greensboro announced this week that it was permanently closing its doors after more than six decades in business, according to News & Record.

Beef Burger, on West Gate City Boulevard, has been a staple in the community for more than 60 years. While beloved, rumors recently began to spread that it was heading for closure after its owner, Ralph Havis, was hospitalized in poor health. The rumors became true this week when a sign appeared on the doors announcing it was no longer in operation.

"Beef Burger is CLOSED PERMANENTLY," the sign read, according to WFMY. "Ralph appreciates all the thoughts and prayers from customers and friends."

According to a family member of Havis, Beef Burger officially ended its lease on Monday (May 17) and cited Havis' health concerns as a reason for why the Greensboro favorite was closing its doors.

"(Havis) has fed this community for years and it was his life," they said. "But he can't do it anymore."

On its closing sign, the beloved restaurant concluded its message by giving a shoutout to everyone who has supported them throughout the years.

"We humbly thank you all for years of service!"

