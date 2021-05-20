Feedback

Washington Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Another Woman On A Bus

By Zuri Anderson

May 20, 2021

A Washington woman is accused of attacking another woman with a knife on a bus, according to KOMO.

Police said 44-year-old LaKisha Bolden reportedly got on the wrong bus, so the driver pulled over to let her off. That's when Bolden allegedly pulled out a 4-inch knife and started stabbing another rider four times.

The rider was able to fight back and escape the bus with the driver and other passengers getting off soon after, reporters learned. The knife-wielding Bolden was the only person who remained on the bus, authorities added.

Police officers were able to get the 44-year-old off the bus and arrest her. Bolden was booked into Whatcom County Jail on a first-degree assault charge.

As for the victim who was stabbed, she was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to her hand and leg, according to reporters.

A Washington man was taken into custody earlier this month for swinging a makeshift machete at a woman. Another man said he was left bloody after his roommate allegedly attacked him with a knife and hammer.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Washington Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Another Woman On A Bus

