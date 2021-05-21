Former Tennessee Mayor Pleads Guilty To Stealing $300,000 From Grandmother

A former Tennessee mayor pleaded guilty this week to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his grandmother, FOX 17 reports.

Christopher Scott Jones has made headlines over the last year while he was mayor of Mount Carmel in East Tennessee. In March 2020, he was found outside a motel room with lacerations and blood on his torso, WJHL reports, which he told Kingsport Police was from him falling on a knife. He was also arrested a few months later in May on charges of domestic assault. Jones resigned from his position as mayor in June 2020.

Jones was also indicted by a grand jury in February 2020 after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he stole thousands of dollars from his grandmother and her estate. On Thursday (May 20), he made headlines again when he pleaded guilty to stealing more than $300,000.

TBI began investigating Jones' crimes in August 2019, saying he stole the funds from his grandmother's estate between November 2014 and January 2016.

Jones pleaded guilty to theft of property over $250,000 and official misconduct and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Another man in Tennessee was recently accused of defrauding an elderly woman with dementia out more than a million dollars by posing as her son.

Photo: Getty Images