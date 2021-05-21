Prince Harry Says One Of Archie's First Words Was 'Grandma'

Prince Harry makes sure to include his late mother, Princess Diana, in his son's life. During the fifth episode of his new AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See, the Duke of Sussex shared the special he keeps Archie's grandmother close.

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he said. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Harry lost his mother to a tragic car accident when he was just 12-years-old. Throughout the new docuseries, he opens up about the long-lasting affects the trauma has had on his mental health. "I wish she could've met Meghan," Harry said. "I wish she was around for Archie."