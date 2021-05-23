Watch Coldplay Debut New Song 'Human Heart' During Glastonbury Livestream

Last night's Glastonbury: Live at Worthy Farm livestream was full of surprises. Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood introduced the world to their side project The Smile, and Coldplay debuted a beautiful new song called "Human Heart."

The vocally driven, gospel-tinged track was performed by Chris Martin and twin-sister duo We Are KING. The three singers stood facing each other in an enclosed space while lights danced upon their faces. Their soaring harmonies were the backbone of the stripped down song, which was accompanied only by keyboard. At the end of the performance the camera panned out to show that the lights projecting throughout made up a heart shape.

In addition to "Human Heart," Coldplay also played their most recent single "Higher Power."

“I think right now we are, right now, able to imagine alien worlds as a way of saying what we think about life on earth. It’s safer to say it about aliens than it is to say it about humans," Martin explained about the song's alien theme upon its release. "It really is one big allegory, and the song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us—the person who can do amazing things."

Watch both performances below.