Get ready to officially kick off summer with some of your favorite artists as iHeartRadio and KIIS FM celebrate the history of pop music's legendary summer festival, iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 30, the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango will feature all-new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, as well as take a look back on previous iconic Wango Tango performances from stars including Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more. In addition, the event will also feature exclusive interviews with Ava Max, Camila Cabello, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango on June 30 at 7pm PT/10pm ET via LiveXLive, on livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. The show will also be broadcast on over 95 radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.