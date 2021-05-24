Feedback

Delivery Driver Uses Flower Bed As Bathroom To Oklahoma Homeowner's Horror

By Anna Gallegos

May 24, 2021

Online delivery has been essential to Edmond homeowner Kemberlie Hornbeak. She hasn't been able to go out and shop since she's recovering from a recent heart transplant.

So there shouldn't have been anything abnormal when Hornbeak's Ring app alerted her on Thursday, May 20, that a delivery driver was at her front door.

After watching the video, Hornbeak couldn't believe what she saw.

“I couldn’t even believe my eyes, honestly. I just had to rewind it about two to three times before I even came out and said that’s what she did. I didn’t want to believe it,” Hornbeak told KFOR.

The delivery woman dropped off the package and then her pants while near Hornbeak's flower bed.

“She pulled her pants down, used the bathroom, shimmied, pulled her pants back up and walked off my porch,” she said.

Hornbeak was horrified and now she wants the delivery woman who works for Lone Star Overnight fired.

The homeowner said that she lives a mile away from a gas station so there's no excuse for the woman using flower bed as a toilet.

“I mean, I felt disrespected, honestly," Hornbeak said.

She contacted the company and sent them the footage, but Lone Star Overnight hasn't publicly commented on the situation.

Photo: Getty Images

