During a royal tour of Scotland this weekend, Prince William opened up about the "dark days of grief" following his mother's death. The Duke of Cambridge was on vacation with the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle when he learned that Princess Diana had passed away after a tragic car accident in Paris. William was just 15-years-old at the time.

"Along with listening this week, there is something I do want to tell you," William said while speaking at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday (May 22). "Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills."

“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died,” William continued. “Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

Though William experienced some of the most challenging days in his life in Scotland, he also has cherished, happy memories there, as well. “Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – 20 years ago this year – that I first met Catherine,” he shared. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

William and Kate Middleton are now passing their own love of Scotland down to their three children. “George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too,” he said. “We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders.”

