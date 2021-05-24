WATCH: Former LSU QB TJ Finley Announces Transfer Destination

Louisiana State University QB TJ Finley is heading to an SEC rival.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, the former LSU quarterback announced his transfer destination in a video posted to social media on Monday (May 24). Finley is trading in his purple and gold Tigers uniform for the navy blue and orange of Auburn University.

Though he is moving to a new Tigers team, WWL reports, the Ponchatoula native showed nothing but love for his home state and former team.

"Louisiana, you will always be my home," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "The opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold was a dream come true. LSU will always hold a special place in my heart."