WATCH: Former LSU QB TJ Finley Announces Transfer Destination
By Sarah Tate
May 24, 2021
Louisiana State University QB TJ Finley is heading to an SEC rival.
After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, the former LSU quarterback announced his transfer destination in a video posted to social media on Monday (May 24). Finley is trading in his purple and gold Tigers uniform for the navy blue and orange of Auburn University.
Though he is moving to a new Tigers team, WWL reports, the Ponchatoula native showed nothing but love for his home state and former team.
"Louisiana, you will always be my home," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "The opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold was a dream come true. LSU will always hold a special place in my heart."
May 24, 2021
"Thank you for the continued love and support," he said in the video. "I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Auburn."
According to WWL, Finley went 2-3 as LSU's starting quarterback after Myles Brennan got injured early in the season, throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions. His move to Auburn means he will compete with Bo Nix, the Tigers' starter for the last two seasons who has gone 15-9 during his time with the team.
Photo: Getty Images