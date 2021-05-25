Half Of U.S. Adults Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 50% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It takes about two weeks after receiving your final shot for your body to build up enough antibodies to provide protection from the coronavirus.

"Today, the U.S. will hit 50% of adult Americans that are fully vaccinated," White House senior COVID advisor Andy Slavitt said. "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts."

That number will grow in the next two weeks, as 61.6% of adults have received at least one dose.

The CDC data shows that 49.5% of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House said that 25 states and Washington, D.C., have vaccinated at least 50% of their adult populations, and nine states have administered at least one shot to 70% of adults.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced that the seven-day average of new cases per day was 22,877 cases per day, a decline of 25% over the past week. As the numbers continue to decline, Walensky urged people to get vaccinated.

"We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet," Walensky said. "Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all declining because of the millions of people who have stepped forward and done their part to protect their health and the health of their communities to move us out of this pandemic."

