South Carolina Named One Of The Worst States For Millennials

Debt, unemployment, the housing market. Millennials have faced several concerns over the years, entering the work force after the 2008 recession, living and working through a tough economy, and now surviving a pandemic. However, millennials in some states seem to have fared better than their counterparts across the country.

A new study by WalletHub compared each state (and Washington, DC) to determine which are the best and worst for millennials.

So where did South Carolina rank?

Number 43

South Carolina ranked among the worst states in the country for millennials. According to the study, the Palmetto State has some of the lowest civic engagement in the country in terms of Gen Y as well as low scores in education and health and quality of life. On the bright side, South Carolina ranks in the top half of the list in terms of affordability and economic health.

Here are the top 10 states (and one city) named the best for millennials:

Washington Washington, DC Utah Massachusetts Iowa Minnesota Colorado North Dakota Wisconsin Pennsylvania

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each state and Washington, DC, using five factors: affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civil engagement. From there, they evaluated each factor using 34 relevant metrics, including cost of living, average price for Starbucks latte, millennial homeownership rate, share of insured millennials, share of millennials with no doctor's visit in the past year due to cost, singles-friendliness, median student-loan debt, millennial voter turnout rate, and more.

Check out the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images