These 9 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Illinois

Illinois is home to nine of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

One of them even cracked the Top 10 on a list of 100.

NeighborhoodScout revealed the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The data hub examined cities with at least 25,000 residents, and based on the number of violent crimes — including murder, armed robbery and others — per 1,000 residents, the report states.

Research showed that Detroit, Michigan, remained in the No. 1 spot on the list, hanging onto its title as the most violent city in America for the second year in a row. Some “newcomers” to the Top 100 include Spartanburg, SC, and Dallas, TX.

Here are the nine Illinois cities that made the list, and how they rank, according to NeighborhoodScout:

No. 6: Danville, IL

No. 31: Rockford, IL

No. 53: Peoria, IL

No. 54: East St. Louis, IL

No. 55: Alton, IL

No. 73: Chicago, IL

No. 76: Champaign, IL

No. 81: Kankakee, IL

No. 98: Carbondale, IL

These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images