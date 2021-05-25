WATCH: Dolly Parton Proudly Celebrates Tennessee On State's 225th Birthday

A country music legend, Tennessee icon, and national treasure joined forces with the Tennessee governor's office to celebrate the state's 225th birthday, FOX 17 reports.

On Tuesday (May 25), Gov. Bill Lee shared a video, accompanied by a song sung by Tennessee's own Dolly Parton, highlighting communities across Tennessee to honor the state's birthday. In the video, Parton's 1973 classic "My Tennessee Mountain Home" plays as viewers are transported to the small towns, large cities, and lush mountains that help make Tennessee the beautiful state we know and love.

"[Dolly Parton] is a Tennessee treasure, and I'm thankful she's joined us to commemorate Tennessee's 225th birthday with this new video featuring communities across our state," Gov. Lee said in a tweet on Tuesday.