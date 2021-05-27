Doja Cat Teases New Album 'Planet Her' At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Doja Cat is bringing Planet Her to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The “Kiss Me More” superstar landed on the red carpet in style on Thursday night (May 27) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar, wearing a flowing, sheer sage green ensemble. Making her arrival even more spectacular, Doja dished a little teaser about her long-awaited third studio album, Planet Her, due to drop this summer.

Teasing her new album in conversation with Elvis Duran on the red carpet, Doja spilled: “It is visually I feel like the most captivating project I’m going to be doing. We’re kinda basing it all in space. Not literally, but maybe. Maybe someday I’ll be able to go up there.”

“It’s about relationships. … I love it, it’s new,” she added. “The fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge statement, not a political statement. It’s just Planet Her, for girls.”

Doja is making her grand debut at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, with tonight marking her first time ever performing at the show. In teasing tonight’s performances, the Cali native didn’t give too much away other than: “I’m in danger.”

What’s more, Doja has picked up several nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Best New Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video Choreography, and TikTok Bop of the Year.

Photo: Getty Images