Fact Check: Women's Viral Tantrum Didn't Happen At Indianapolis Airport

By Anna Gallegos

May 27, 2021

Don't believe everything you read online because a new viral video showing a "Karen" having a meltdown didn't happen at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The video first appeared on Snapchat, but it was shared on TikTok by the user @kevdurio19 with the caption "Indianapolis airport 😂😂😂😂😂." It then was picked up on Twitter because "boo hoo" was trending on Thursday morning.

It's unclear who originally shot the video, but it shows an adult woman yelling at an airport police officer about someone throwing her to the ground.

As the cop escorts her through the terminal, the woman demands to see the airport's manager. She then tries to find sympathy from her fellow travelers before the person recording calls her out for entering a place she wasn't supposed to.

***Video contains profanity.***

The video doesn't show what happened before the woman's tantrum, but whatever it was, it didn't happen at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The airport tweeted that the incident happened elsewhere after multiple media outlets contacted them.

The gate number is also another clue that the tantrum happened in another airport, WISH reported. The video shows Gate E38A, which doesn't exist at the Indianapolis airport.

Photo: Getty Images

