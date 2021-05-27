Jack Black 'Heartbroken' Over Loss Of 'School Of Rock' Costar In Chicago

Jack Black shared a heartfelt tribute to School of Rock costar Kevin Clark, who died in a bicycle accident in Chicago on Wednesday morning (May 26). He was 32.

As a child actor, Clark played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the hit 2003 movie with Black, who played rocker and substitute teacher Dewey Finn. Clark went on to become a professional musician. His mother, Allison Clark, previously said her son “just kind of shined” in School of Rock, his first acting gig, and “never really acted afterward.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Clark was hit by a car in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m.

Black took to Instagram to express his condolences, sharing photos of him with Clark over the years. Other School of Rock stars, including Rivkah Reyes and Miranda Cosgrove, also shared throwback photos and tributes to their former costar on social media.

Here's how Black remembered Clark on Wednesday:

“Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”