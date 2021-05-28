Kelly Clarkson To Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime TV Slot

Kelly Clarkson has been courted to replace Ellen DeGeneres' slot on daytime television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the American Idol alum’s The Kelly Clarkson Show — “which is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm — will take over the slot in fall 2022” as The Ellen DeGeneres show wraps its 19th season next year.

Clarkson’s show, which currently broadcasts nationwide on 200 stations, is projected to be “daytime’s headliner in leading time slows” in 2022 once DeGeneres’ long-running show comes to an end. The replacement, per the outlet, was a “financial incentive, as Warners owned and produced Ellen."

In a statement, NBCUniversal Local President Valari Staab shared: “These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”

As previously reported in December 2020, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” superstar’s talk show, which is currently in its second season, was renewed for a third and a fourth season that will run through 2023.

Since its debut in Fall 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has quickly become a fan-favorite for early morning viewers and celebrities alike, with this latest season seeing the pop star (virtually) sitting across from stars like Kelly Rowland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sharon Stone, Halsey, Khloe Kardashian, and others.

Photo: Getty Images