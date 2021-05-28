Royal Recap: William Reflects On Diana's Death, New Archie Photo
By Emily Lee
May 28, 2021
It was a busy week for the Royal Family. From Prince William's candid reflection on the dark days after Princess Diana passed to a new photo of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, it wouldn't be surprising if you missed some of the biggest royal headlines this week. A quick scroll will have you all caught up on everything coming out of Buckingham Palace.
Prince William reflects on the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.
During a royal tour of Scotland this weekend, Prince William opened up about the "dark days of grief" following his mother's death. The Duke of Cambridge was on vacation with the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle when he learned that Princess Diana had passed away after a tragic car accident in Paris. William was just 15-years-old at the time.
"Along with listening this week, there is something I do want to tell you," William said while speaking at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday (May 22). "Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I've been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills."
“I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died,” William continued. “Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”
Though William experienced some of the most challenging days in his life in Scotland, he also has cherished, happy memories there, as well. “Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – 20 years ago this year – that I first met Catherine,” he shared. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”
William and Kate Middleton are now passing their own love of Scotland down to their three children. “George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too,” he said. “We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders.”
Prince William "can't comprehend" Prince Harry's public comments about life in the Royal Family.
Following the premiere of Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, which focuses on mental health, on Friday (May 21), Prince William is reportedly upset with his younger brother's candid revelations about life as a royal. While the Duke of Cambridge embraces Queen Elizabeth's "never complain, never explain" policy, the Duke of Sussex has opted to speak out his own lifelong struggle with mental health.
“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly. “Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus.”
Though Harry has shared his desire to mend his strained relationship with his father and brother, the Us Weekly source believes that reconciliation may never come. “There’s no way they’ll ever trust him after this,” the source told the outlet. “The damage is done.”
Like Prince William, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly "deeply upset" by Prince Harry's public comments.
Though she hasn't addressed the situation publicly since March, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly "deeply upset" with her grandson for his public remarks. “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up," a source told the Mail on Sunday. "It has been a very upsetting time."
Archie looks just like Meghan Markle in new photo.
Archie been looking a lot like Meghan 😭💞 pic.twitter.com/U8DeZUg94F— Julieth🌻 (@troubleshade) May 22, 2021
Prince Harry shared a rare glimpse into his home life in California with Meghan Markle and their son Archie in The Me You Can't See. In one quick clip, the Duke of Sussex can be seen swinging on a swing set with Archie in their backyard. Not long after the episode aired, fans of Harry and Meghan noticed how much Archie looks like his mom. One Twitter user shared side-by-side photos of Meghan and Archie on social media, showing how much Archie resembles Meghan, especially when she was a toddler.
Prince William and Kate Middleton return to Scotland town they'd visit together as St. Andrew's students.
We can hardly believe it’s almost 20 years since we last had the honour of frying up some Scottish haddock and chips...Posted by Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
On Wednesday (May 26), William and Kate grabbed fish and chips and ice cream from a local store they frequented together when they were students at St. Andrew's. "It was almost as if they were going back to what they used to do 10 years ago," Alison Smith, who owns Anstruther, told People of her encounter with the royals. "You could see that they were thoroughly enjoying being back here. It was fantastic for them."
"They were strolling around the town like locals. They walked along the shore street and people were greeting them, and they stopped at our ice cream parlor store and came in for ice cream," she continued. "Kate told our restaurant manager Julie, 'We have really enjoyed being here. It is a real trip down memory lane for us today.' I thought that was so sweet. Even though our staff were very nervous, they were just so nice to talk to."
"When my son Andrew came down to speak to the Duke, he asked, 'Did Your Royal Highness enjoy your fish and chips? And he said, 'It was amazing. If anything, I've got to say they were every bit as good as I remember, if not better,'" Smith added.
Photo: Getty