Katy Perry Reveals Daughter Daisy Just Reached 2 Precious Milestones
By Regina Star
May 30, 2021
Daisy Dove Bloom is growing up!
Since welcoming their first child in August 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter has already reached two major milestones — and let’s just say, Daisy’s on the move!
During her May 28 appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the “Teenage Dream” superstar shared some exciting news about the couple’s baby girl. "She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry told Seacrest of the nine-month-old.
She added, "It's barely poked through, though. Actually, it's kind of, like, one of my teeth. Because I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting. But I think that's character."
i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2021
Earlier this month, the new mom celebrated her very first Mother’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to her bundle of joy.
“I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother,” the 36-year-old American Idol wrote on Twitter at the time. “So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼”
Although the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his fiancée have yet to post any public photos of their daughter on social media, the lovebirds were photographed with Daisy during a bike ride throughout Santa Barbara.
Photo: Getty Images