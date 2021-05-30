Katy Perry Reveals Daughter Daisy Just Reached 2 Precious Milestones

Daisy Dove Bloom is growing up!

Since welcoming their first child in August 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter has already reached two major milestones — and let’s just say, Daisy’s on the move!

During her May 28 appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the “Teenage Dream” superstar shared some exciting news about the couple’s baby girl. "She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry told Seacrest of the nine-month-old.

She added, "It's barely poked through, though. Actually, it's kind of, like, one of my teeth. Because I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting. But I think that's character."