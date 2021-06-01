Henry 'Nacho' Laun, 'Wahlburgers' Star, Dead At 54

Henry "Nacho" Laun, a fixture on the A&E program Wahlburgers and a real-life member of Mark Wahlberg's original entourage, has died at the age of 54.

TMZ reports Laun experienced a medical emergency "a couple weeks ago" and passed away on Tuesday (June 1) at a hospital in Massachusetts, sources confirmed.

The website initially reported Laun was found unconscious inside his vehicle at a gas station during a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod last month.

Sources told TMZ it was unclear what caused the medical emergency prior to Laun being transported to the hospital.

Laun was reportedly unresponsive and placed on life support after he was unable to breathe on his own. TMZ reports family and friends believed Laun was showing signs of improvement recently, but his condition took a turn for the worse prior to his death.

Laun initially met Wahlberg after moving to Dorchester in the mid-1980s, when the actor "picked a fight with him," according to Laun's biography on AETV.com.

The two became close friends years later and Laun served as one of the original members of Wahlberg's entourage, which inspired the HBO series Entourage loosely based on Wahlberg's early Hollywood experiences.

Wahlberg and his manager, Stephen Levinson, served as the show's executive producers.

The two remained close friends throughout the remainder of Laun's life, with Wahlberg occasionally hiring him as a driver or additional security, and flying him out to Los Angeles.

AETV.com described Laun as "a streetwise hustler and extreme eating is his specialty," which was famously on display during the Wahlburgers series.

