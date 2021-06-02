Feedback

Texas Woman Accused Of Tricking Employees Into Drinking Colon Cleanser

By Anna Gallegos

June 2, 2021

An East Texas election administrator was taken into custody and is now out of a job after a “childish incident" involving her employees.

Two employees at the Smith County Elections Office told investigators that their supervisor Denise Hernandez gave them a pink liquid to drink on April 27.

Hernandez allegedly told them that it was an energy drink. The employees believed her and drank the pink liquid, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

When they were finished, Hernandez pulled out a canister of colon cleanser and made fun of her two employees for drinking it. The employees had stomach pain and discomfort for the rest of the day, but Hernandez continued to laugh at them.

Hernandez had only been on the job for three months when she suddenly announced on May 3 that she wanted to resign after a "childish incident."

It was only after her former employees contacted the authorities that the incident came to light.

Hernandez turned herself in to the Smith County Jail on June 1 after a judge issued two warrants for assault causing bodily injury.

Photo: Smith County Jail

Chat About Texas Woman Accused Of Tricking Employees Into Drinking Colon Cleanser

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.