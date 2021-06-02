These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Washington In 2020

Some people just love looking up baby names. Whether they're looking for the perfect name for their own child or just being curious, people enjoy seeing which ones are trending each year.

There are plenty of unique names out there, but some are just more popular than others.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a whole database on the most popular baby names per year, and they even break it down by state. So what were parents picking in Washington?

Officials said 428 babies were named Oliver last year, making it the most popular boy name. For girls, it was Olivia with 422 babies.

Here are the Top 10 most popular boy names in Washington last year:

Oliver Liam Noah Benjamin Henry Elijah Theodore William Lucas Alexander

And, here were the most popular girl names!

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Evelyn Ava Mia Hazel Isabella

To see where other names ranked in Washington and other states, click here.

Photo: Getty Images