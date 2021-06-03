Feedback

Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

June 3, 2021

High Angle View Of Donuts In Box.

National Donut Day is here again, and many donut shops around town are celebrating with freebies and deals. The big day is on Friday, June 4th.

Here are some National Donut Day freebies and deals you won't want to miss in Albuquerque:

KRISPY KREME

Customers can get one free donut on Friday as well as a dozen glazed donuts for just $1 with any purchase.

DUNKIN' DONUTS

Customers will get one free classic donut. The company has also dropped the #NationalDonutDay collection. Shop the collection here.

MAVERIK

All donuts at Maverik will be just $1 on Friday, including the brand new "Pinkalicious" donut.

DUCK DONUTS

Customers can get a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powder donut on Friday.

PARSON'S BAKERY

Customers can celebrate with Parson's Bakery by getting fresh, delicious donuts all day long.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Nat'l Donut Day Freebies And Deals You Won't Want To Miss In Salt Lake City

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.