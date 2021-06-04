Pooping Man Who Squatted In Yard Was 'Politically Motivated,' Ohio Cops Say

Police say an Ohio man was “politically motivated” to poop on his neighbor’s property.

A self-proclaimed “(Donald) Trump man,” Jerry Detrick allegedly squatted in his Democratic neighbor’s yard in support of the former U.S. president.

Detrick, 70, the alleged “serial pooper,” was caught around 3:15 a.m. Sunday (May 30), the Smoking Gun reports.

Matthew Guyette, 59, apparently the supporter of current President Joe Biden, contacted police in Greenville, Ohio, when he saw that Detrick had “squatted down by the shrubs on his property, and…was urinating and or defecating,” the police report shared by the Smoking Gun states. When Guyette confronted Detrick, Detrick got up and walked away.

The responding officer tracked Detrick down and placed him in a police cruiser. Detrick told the Greenville officer that he was walking home from Danny’s Bar and passed Guyette’s address, but did not stop and poop in the yard, the report states.

Police noted in the report, however, that Guyette’s property is not on Detrick’s way home. In fact, Detrick has to pass his own house to get to Guyette’s property if he’s coming home from Danny’s Bar, on South Broadway Street.

“(Detrick) eventually admitted to urinating in the yard,” the report states. Police issued the “Trump man” a misdemeanor citation for littering. “When I released (Detrick) back to his residence,” the officer wrote in the report, “(Detrick) stated to me he has defecated” in Guyette’s yard. He “also stated he does it because the residents…are democrats and support Joe Biden and he stated he was a ‘Trump man.’ This leads me to believe this incident is politically motivated.”

Police issued Detrick a trespass warning and instructed him not to go on Guyette’s property again.

Detrick is slated for arraignment on June 8.

