Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Be Invited To Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee—AKA 70 years on the throne—next year. On Wednesday (June 2), Buckingham Palace announced a number of big plans for the occasion, including a four-day weekend for the whole country.

As the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history, Her Majesty is the first to reach the milestone of a Platinum Jubilee. The royals will celebrate the special occasion with Trooping the Colour, a parade through London in honor of Queen Elizabeth. The parade will kick off the holiday weekend on June 2 next year.

As the Platinum Jubilee is such a significant milestone for Her Majesty, many have wondered whether Queen Elizabeth would invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to participate. Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited.

“Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!” one insider told the outlet, adding that both Harry and his older brother, Prince William, wore their "Jubilee medals" to Prince Philip's funeral in April. Another source added Harry and Meghan will “absolutely” get an invitation and won’t be “iced out" from the special occasion.

With Harry and Meghan's baby girl due any day now, another source told the outlet the Royal Family will want to meet the Sussexes' newest addition. The source added since “so much” can happen in a year, they will want to see Archie again, as well.

Photo: Getty