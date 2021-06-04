This Arizona City Is Among The Best For Staycations

COVID-19 vaccines have launched the world back into a familiar rhythm with travel, dining out, and concerts becoming "normal" again.

However, not everyone is ready to get back on the horse and make summer travel plans.

Wallethub compared over 180 cities across 46 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities for staycations.

So where did cities in Arizona fall on the list?

Tucson came in at number 14 on the list, being one of the very best cities for staycationing.

The city came in 22nd overall in the "food and entertainment" category.

Tucson wasn't the only Arizona city that placed high on the list. Tempe came in at number 30 and Scottsdale came in at number 43.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 25 cities for staycations:

Honolulu, HU Orlando, FL San Francisco, CA Charleston, SC Las Vegas, NV Portland, ME Chicago, IL Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Cincinnati, OH Salt Lake City, UT New Orleans, UT Portland, OR Tucson, AZ Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Madison, WI Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Washington, DC Fort Lauderdale, FL Burlington, VT Tampa, FL Pittsburgh, PA

Click here to see the full list.

