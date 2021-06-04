This Nevada City Is Among The Best For Staycations

COVID-19 vaccines have launched the world back into a familiar rhythm with travel, dining out, and concerts becoming "normal" again.

However, not everyone is ready to get back on the horse and make summer travel plans.

Wallethub compared over 180 cities across 46 key metrics to determine the best and worst cities for staycations.

So where did cities in Nevada fall on the list?

Las Vegas came in at number five on the list, being one of the very best cities for staycationing.

The city came in second overall in the "food and entertainment" category. It tied for first in the "most zoos and aquariums per capita" the "most spas per capita," and the "most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita" categories.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 25 cities for staycations:

Honolulu, HU Orlando, FL San Francisco, CA Charleston, SC Las Vegas, NV Portland, ME Chicago, IL Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Cincinnati, OH Salt Lake City, UT New Orleans, UT Portland, OR Tucson, AZ Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Madison, WI Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Washington, DC Fort Lauderdale, FL Burlington, VT Tampa, FL Pittsburgh, PA

Click here to see the full list.

Photo: Getty Images