Zayn Malik In Shirtless Brawl Outside NYC Bar
By Emily Lee
June 4, 2021
Zayn Malik was caught up in an altercation outside Amsterdam Billiards Club in New York City. In a video obtained by TMZ, the former One Direction singer can be seen engaging in a shouting match with a group of unruly men.
According to TMZ's sources, Zayn stepped out of the East Village establishment around 2 am to smoke a cigarette. Shortly after stepping out, a group of guys left the nearby Little Sister Lounge. It's unclear what started the argument, however, sources claim the guys from Little Sister Lounge were angling to pick a fight with Zayn.
Though Zayn appears shirtless in the video of the altercation, he was reportedly wearing a shirt inside Amsterdam Billiards Club and when he first stepped outside. It's currently unknown why and when he removed his shirt.
In the video, one of the guys involved in the shouting match can be heard calling Zayn the homophobic f-word and other insulting names. Zayn can also be heard shouting back at the group.
TMZ reports the shouting match did not turn physical, however, it came quite close. The video appears to show a woman accompanying Zayn attempting to break up the fight before it could get any worse. Zayn has not commented on the fight at this time.
Photo: Getty