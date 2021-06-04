Zayn Malik In Shirtless Brawl Outside NYC Bar

Though Zayn appears shirtless in the video of the altercation, he was reportedly wearing a shirt inside Amsterdam Billiards Club and when he first stepped outside. It's currently unknown why and when he removed his shirt.

In the video, one of the guys involved in the shouting match can be heard calling Zayn the homophobic f-word and other insulting names. Zayn can also be heard shouting back at the group.

TMZ reports the shouting match did not turn physical, however, it came quite close. The video appears to show a woman accompanying Zayn attempting to break up the fight before it could get any worse. Zayn has not commented on the fight at this time.

Photo: Getty