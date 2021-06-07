14-Hour Blues Festival Slated For Downtown Omaha
By Kelly Fisher
June 7, 2021
Blues fans in Nebraska, mark your calendars: Omaha’s Blues Festival is slated for August 7.
Presale tickets are available now for In the Market for Blues, a 14-hour fest that will feature more than 40 acts across 14 venues.
Fest goers can buy presale tickets for $20, or buy tickets on the day of the show for $25, according to the Eventbrite page.
One of the artists will be Hector Anchondo, an Omaha musician who co-founded the festival, KMTV reports.
Here’s the list of performers (so far):
- ANA POPOVIC
- Hector Anchondo Band
- 40 Sinners
- Adrianna Marie & Her Groovecutters
- Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers
- Big Wade & Black Swan Theory
- Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns
- Blue Sunday, a BluesEd band
- Cass Clayton Band
- Delta 88's
- Gaylon Prince and Blue Venue
- Grace Giebler Project
- Grace's Duo
- Heather Newman Band
- Kurt Allen Band
- LA Jones Quartet
- Lionel Young
- Luther James Band
- Malcolm Wells and the Two Timers
- Matt Cox and the Marauders
- Midwest Coast
- Nick Moss Band
- Ninja Phunk
- Nita and Pipe Smoking Charlies
- OK Sisters
- Old No. 5's
- OLUS
- Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method
- The Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck
- Sailing in Soup
- Scott Moyer Band
- Shaw Davis and the Black Ties
- Soul Tree
- Stan and the Chain Gang
- Steve Lovett Band
- Swampboy Blues Band
- The Blues Angels
- The Redwoods, a BluesEd band
- Tim Budig Band
- Tony Holiday
- Travis
- Wags and the Recess Players
- Womanish Girl
Omaha’s Blues Festival challenges:
“How many venues and bands can you make in 14 hours?”
Find more information (including venues and VIP Experience information) here.
