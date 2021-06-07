14-Hour Blues Festival Slated For Downtown Omaha

Blues fans in Nebraska, mark your calendars: Omaha’s Blues Festival is slated for August 7.

Presale tickets are available now for In the Market for Blues, a 14-hour fest that will feature more than 40 acts across 14 venues.

Fest goers can buy presale tickets for $20, or buy tickets on the day of the show for $25, according to the Eventbrite page.

One of the artists will be Hector Anchondo, an Omaha musician who co-founded the festival, KMTV reports.

Here’s the list of performers (so far):

ANA POPOVIC

Hector Anchondo Band

40 Sinners

Adrianna Marie & Her Groovecutters

Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers

Big Wade & Black Swan Theory

Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns

Blue Sunday, a BluesEd band

Cass Clayton Band

Delta 88's

Gaylon Prince and Blue Venue

Grace Giebler Project

Grace's Duo

Heather Newman Band

Kurt Allen Band

LA Jones Quartet

Lionel Young

Luther James Band

Malcolm Wells and the Two Timers

Matt Cox and the Marauders

Midwest Coast

Nick Moss Band

Ninja Phunk

Nita and Pipe Smoking Charlies

OK Sisters

Old No. 5's

OLUS

Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method

The Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck

Sailing in Soup

Scott Moyer Band

Shaw Davis and the Black Ties

Soul Tree

Stan and the Chain Gang

Steve Lovett Band

Swampboy Blues Band

The Blues Angels

The Redwoods, a BluesEd band

Tim Budig Band

Tony Holiday

Travis

Wags and the Recess Players

Womanish Girl

Omaha’s Blues Festival challenges:

“How many venues and bands can you make in 14 hours?”

Find more information (including venues and VIP Experience information) here.

