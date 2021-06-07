Feedback

14-Hour Blues Festival Slated For Downtown Omaha

By Kelly Fisher

June 7, 2021

Blues fans in Nebraska, mark your calendars: Omaha’s Blues Festival is slated for August 7.

Presale tickets are available now for In the Market for Blues, a 14-hour fest that will feature more than 40 acts across 14 venues.

Fest goers can buy presale tickets for $20, or buy tickets on the day of the show for $25, according to the Eventbrite page.

One of the artists will be Hector Anchondo, an Omaha musician who co-founded the festival, KMTV reports.

Here’s the list of performers (so far):

  • ANA POPOVIC
  • Hector Anchondo Band
  • 40 Sinners
  • Adrianna Marie & Her Groovecutters
  • Big Daddy Caleb and The Chargers
  • Big Wade & Black Swan Theory
  • Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns
  • Blue Sunday, a BluesEd band
  • Cass Clayton Band
  • Delta 88's
  • Gaylon Prince and Blue Venue
  • Grace Giebler Project
  • Grace's Duo
  • Heather Newman Band
  • Kurt Allen Band
  • LA Jones Quartet
  • Lionel Young
  • Luther James Band
  • Malcolm Wells and the Two Timers
  • Matt Cox and the Marauders
  • Midwest Coast
  • Nick Moss Band
  • Ninja Phunk
  • Nita and Pipe Smoking Charlies
  • OK Sisters
  • Old No. 5's
  • OLUS
  • Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method
  • The Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck
  • Sailing in Soup
  • Scott Moyer Band
  • Shaw Davis and the Black Ties
  • Soul Tree
  • Stan and the Chain Gang
  • Steve Lovett Band
  • Swampboy Blues Band
  • The Blues Angels
  • The Redwoods, a BluesEd band
  • Tim Budig Band
  • Tony Holiday
  • Travis
  • Wags and the Recess Players
  • Womanish Girl

Omaha’s Blues Festival challenges:

“How many venues and bands can you make in 14 hours?”

Find more information (including venues and VIP Experience information) here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 14-Hour Blues Festival Slated For Downtown Omaha

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.