Carrie Underwood Celebrates Husband Mike Fisher's Birthday In Sweet Message

By Taylor Fields

June 7, 2021

Carrie Underwood's husband, hockey star Mike Fisher, turned 41 over the weekend, and the country singer celebrated his big day in a sweet post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, Carrie shared a sweet photo of Fisher while they were out to dinner to celebrate the big day, as he looked at his delicious dessert with a birthday candle lit up in it.

Along with the cute picture, Carrie wished her husband a happy birthday, writing, "Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here's to whatever comes next!"

Underwood and Fisher have been married for eleven years. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 in Lake Oconee, Georgia, and celebrated a decade of being married last year.

Sharing some throwback photos, Underwood said of their big 10th anniversary on social media, "Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!" She added, "These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you,@mfisher1212! Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!"

Carrie and Mike share two little boys together Isaiah Michael (6) and Jacob Bryan (2).

Photo: Getty Images

