Carrie Underwood Celebrates Husband Mike Fisher's Birthday In Sweet Message

Carrie Underwood's husband, hockey star Mike Fisher, turned 41 over the weekend, and the country singer celebrated his big day in a sweet post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, Carrie shared a sweet photo of Fisher while they were out to dinner to celebrate the big day, as he looked at his delicious dessert with a birthday candle lit up in it.

Along with the cute picture, Carrie wished her husband a happy birthday, writing, "Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here's to whatever comes next!"