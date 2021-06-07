Earth, Wind & Fire Coming To New Orleans In September
By Sarah Tate
June 7, 2021
"Do you remember the 21st night of September?"
Not only does the iconic opening to the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September" conjure up nostalgic memories for millions across the country, but it also serves as an announcement of when the legendary group is making its way to New Orleans.
Earth, Wind & Fire announced they would begin touring again in September, starting with a couple shows in Texas before heading over to New Orleans' Saenger Theater on September 21, according to NOLAWeekend.
"We can't be more excited to hit the stage once again, with a special show you won't want to miss," the music group captioned a photo on Instagram.
According to NOLAWeekend, the concert will mark the group's return to the Crescent City since performing at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Since their last appearance in New Orleans, the group celebrated its own 50th anniversary and were acknowledged during the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, in 2019. They also recently appeared in the online "Verzuz" battle with The Isley Brothers in April.
Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday (June 11) and can be purchased here.
Photo: Getty Images