Earth, Wind & Fire Coming To New Orleans In September

"Do you remember the 21st night of September?"

Not only does the iconic opening to the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September" conjure up nostalgic memories for millions across the country, but it also serves as an announcement of when the legendary group is making its way to New Orleans.

Earth, Wind & Fire announced they would begin touring again in September, starting with a couple shows in Texas before heading over to New Orleans' Saenger Theater on September 21, according to NOLAWeekend.

"We can't be more excited to hit the stage once again, with a special show you won't want to miss," the music group captioned a photo on Instagram.