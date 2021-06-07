Feedback

Lauren Mayberry Says Lyrics Are About The Time She Almost Quit The Band

By Ginny Reese

June 7, 2021

2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Weekend 2

Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty talked about their newest release "How Not to Drown," which features The Cure's Robert Smith, reported NME.

The song is from Chvrches' newly-announced album, Screen Violence, which is due out August 27th.

According to Doherty, the song was the "proudest moment in [his] life in music." He said:

"I don't remember where I was, but I remember how I felt. Depressed, anxious, isolated and as usual, engaging in the only thing that could bring me enough equilibrium to get through the day and play the show. That is to say, I was hiding in the most remote corner of some venue making music on my laptop."

He said that on that day, he made a demo and called it "Piano Drum Ting." We now know that demo as "How Not to Drown."

Mayberry said,

"These lyrics are about a time when I just wanted to disappear, and the only time I ever thought about quitting the band. I felt like I was in over my head at the deep end and not sure how to get back."

She went on to say, "But I did get back. And if you've felt like that, I hope you find your way back too. This is the chapter on what to do after they dig you up."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Lauren Mayberry Says Lyrics Are About The Time She Almost Quit The Band

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.