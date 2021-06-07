Lauren Mayberry Says Lyrics Are About The Time She Almost Quit The Band
By Ginny Reese
June 7, 2021
Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty talked about their newest release "How Not to Drown," which features The Cure's Robert Smith, reported NME.
The song is from Chvrches' newly-announced album, Screen Violence, which is due out August 27th.
According to Doherty, the song was the "proudest moment in [his] life in music." He said:
"I don't remember where I was, but I remember how I felt. Depressed, anxious, isolated and as usual, engaging in the only thing that could bring me enough equilibrium to get through the day and play the show. That is to say, I was hiding in the most remote corner of some venue making music on my laptop."
He said that on that day, he made a demo and called it "Piano Drum Ting." We now know that demo as "How Not to Drown."
some things i wrote down pic.twitter.com/YOusrke5S3— martin doherty (@doksan) June 2, 2021
Mayberry said,
"These lyrics are about a time when I just wanted to disappear, and the only time I ever thought about quitting the band. I felt like I was in over my head at the deep end and not sure how to get back."
Emo screed. How Not To Drown is out everywhere now. https://t.co/lPZAdDIgw8 pic.twitter.com/Nx33Bb6WCA— Lauren Mayberry // CHVRCHES (@laurenevemay) June 2, 2021
She went on to say, "But I did get back. And if you've felt like that, I hope you find your way back too. This is the chapter on what to do after they dig you up."
