Lauren Mayberry Says Lyrics Are About The Time She Almost Quit The Band

Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty talked about their newest release "How Not to Drown," which features The Cure's Robert Smith, reported NME.

The song is from Chvrches' newly-announced album, Screen Violence, which is due out August 27th.

According to Doherty, the song was the "proudest moment in [his] life in music." He said:

"I don't remember where I was, but I remember how I felt. Depressed, anxious, isolated and as usual, engaging in the only thing that could bring me enough equilibrium to get through the day and play the show. That is to say, I was hiding in the most remote corner of some venue making music on my laptop."

He said that on that day, he made a demo and called it "Piano Drum Ting." We now know that demo as "How Not to Drown."