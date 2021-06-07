Feedback

Miley Cyrus Invites Vaccinated Fans To Free Concert In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

June 7, 2021

Good news for fans of live music and Miley Cyrus. The "Midnight Sky" singer took to social media recently to announce she was holding a special, free concert in Nashville for fans who have have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Tennessean, the concert will be taped Tuesday (June 8) as part of the Stand By You Pride Month special on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

"If you're in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends!" Cyrus wrote to her more than 46 million followers on Twitter. "Gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the [LGBT+] community."

The concert is free to vaccinated adults ages 18 and older. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated, with the last dose taken by May 24. While no venue has been announced as of Monday afternoon, the concert is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, visit the sign-up website here.

There's no word yet on who the "hand picked guests" could be. Check out her announcement below.

According to Billboard, Cyrus' one-hour Pride special is one of three set to air on the service as part of a new deal with NBCUniversal.

"Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, Stand By You, for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership," said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCU Television and Streaming.

Photo: Getty Images

