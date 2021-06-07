Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Son Archie 'Adores' Baby Lilibet

With the arrival of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday (June 4), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is officially a big brother. According to a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie is loving his new role.

“They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

While baby Lili has only been home for a few days now, Archie isn't feeling envious of his little sister. The source said Archie is “such a kind, loving child" so there aren’t any jealousy issues” between the two little ones.

Following the announcement of their daughter's arrival, Harry and Meghan shared a sweet note on the Archewell website. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the proud parents gushed.

As of now, Harry and Meghan have not released any photos of Lili.

Photo: Getty