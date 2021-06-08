Carrie Underwood Teases Las Vegas Shows: 'It's All About The Rhinestones'

Carrie Underwood is headed to Las Vegas!

Earlier this year, the country music superstar announced she'd be setting up shop in Las Vegas for a new residency. Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency will be held at The Theatre at Resorts World and run for 12 shows.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Underwood shared her excitement about getting back to performing live, as well as what fans can expect from Reflections. "I love those moments being on stage, it's so wonderful. But then when you don't have any of that ... I'll take my kids, you know, action figures and like, line them up in front of me or something, sing to them just so I can feel something," she told the outlet.

"It's gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe," she said of the highly anticipated show. "I do change wardrobe throughout shows and whatnot anyway, so I feel like this is just gonna be a great opportunity to be able to do that. And we just want to have fun, we want the audience to have fun."