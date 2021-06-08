Carrie Underwood Teases Las Vegas Shows: 'It's All About The Rhinestones'
By Emily Lee
June 8, 2021
Carrie Underwood is headed to Las Vegas!
Earlier this year, the country music superstar announced she'd be setting up shop in Las Vegas for a new residency. Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency will be held at The Theatre at Resorts World and run for 12 shows.
While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Underwood shared her excitement about getting back to performing live, as well as what fans can expect from Reflections. "I love those moments being on stage, it's so wonderful. But then when you don't have any of that ... I'll take my kids, you know, action figures and like, line them up in front of me or something, sing to them just so I can feel something," she told the outlet.
"It's gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe," she said of the highly anticipated show. "I do change wardrobe throughout shows and whatnot anyway, so I feel like this is just gonna be a great opportunity to be able to do that. And we just want to have fun, we want the audience to have fun."
Underwood is preparing for her residency by hitting the gym and getting in 15k-20k steps per day. "It is an act of self-care when I get my booty in the gym," she explained. "When I am done, I'm never mad about it."
"I feel like especially over the past year, we're realizing how important it is to just be a healthy individual and put good things into your body so that it can keep you healthy," Underwood added.
You can grab tickets to Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency here.
Photo: Getty