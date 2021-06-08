Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley To Headline Seven Peaks Festival In Colorado

Keith Urban is slated to join Dierks Bentley in Colorado for the third Seven Peaks Music Festival.

Organizers revealed the lineup on Tuesday (June 8), and it’s jam-packed with fan-favorite country artists and rising stars throughout the three-day fest in Buena Vista.

Seven Peaks is making a comeback over Labor Day weekend, from September 3 through September 5.

It’ll kick off with 90s night with Pam Tillis, Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt and Bentley’s parody band Hot Country Knights, Taste of Country reports.



