Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley To Headline Seven Peaks Festival In Colorado

By Kelly Fisher

June 8, 2021

Keith Urban is slated to join Dierks Bentley in Colorado for the third Seven Peaks Music Festival.

Organizers revealed the lineup on Tuesday (June 8), and it’s jam-packed with fan-favorite country artists and rising stars throughout the three-day fest in Buena Vista.

Seven Peaks is making a comeback over Labor Day weekend, from September 3 through September 5.

It’ll kick off with 90s night with Pam Tillis, Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt and Bentley’s parody band Hot Country Knights, Taste of Country reports.

Here the artists included in the lineup:

See which day your favorite artists will perform here.

It's time to answer the call ⛰📞 #SevenPeaksFest returns to the beautiful mountains of Buena Vista, Colorado for its 3rd...

Posted by Seven Peaks Festival on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Bentley nodded to his fellow Seven Peaks Festival musicians on Instagram, posting covers of their songs.

The "Drunk On A Plane" singer capped it with a cover of Urban's "Somebody Like You."

Passes and camping will go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m., the announcement states.

Find more info about Seven Peaks here.

Photo: Getty Images

