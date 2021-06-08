Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley To Headline Seven Peaks Festival In Colorado
By Kelly Fisher
June 8, 2021
Keith Urban is slated to join Dierks Bentley in Colorado for the third Seven Peaks Music Festival.
Organizers revealed the lineup on Tuesday (June 8), and it’s jam-packed with fan-favorite country artists and rising stars throughout the three-day fest in Buena Vista.
Seven Peaks is making a comeback over Labor Day weekend, from September 3 through September 5.
It’ll kick off with 90s night with Pam Tillis, Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt and Bentley’s parody band Hot Country Knights, Taste of Country reports.
Here the artists included in the lineup:
- Dierks Bentley
- Keith Urban
- Kip Moore
- Ingrid Andress
- Callista Clark
- Travis Denning
- Clay Walker
- Mark Chesnutt
- Pam Tillis
- Hot Country Knights
- Jackson Dean
- Hailey Whitters
- Payton Smith
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Molly Tuttle
- Caitlin Smith
- Caroline Jones
- Willie Jones
- Ray Fulcher
- Reyna Roberts
- Rapidgrass
- Aydamn
Bentley nodded to his fellow Seven Peaks Festival musicians on Instagram, posting covers of their songs.
The "Drunk On A Plane" singer capped it with a cover of Urban's "Somebody Like You."
Passes and camping will go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m., the announcement states.
Photo: Getty Images