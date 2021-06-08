Kim Kardashian Wishes Ex Kanye West Happy Birthday In Sweet Post
By Peyton Blakemore
June 8, 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, but that didn't stop the soon-to-be-former Mrs.West from wishing her ex a happy birthday.
In honor of Ye's 44th birthday on Tuesday (June 8), Kim showered the father of her four children with love on both her Instagram and Instagram Story.
“Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” she captioned a photo of Kanye, Chicago, Saint, North, and herself.
The reality star turned business mogul also posted a number of photos of Kanye to her Instagram Story, including a throwback picture of him as a child, an older shot of her and him together, and a picture of Kanye with their four children.
Kim wasn't the only Kardashian to wish Ye a happy birthday. Khloe Kardashian also showered her brother-in-law with love, captioning a photo taken from Kim's 40th birthday bash: "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍."
Kim officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in February after nearly seven years of marriage.
Photo: Getty Images