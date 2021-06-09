Data Shows States With Longest Life Expectancy, See Where Michigan Ranks

The average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.8 years.

According to a study done by Stacker, they looked at data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to find each state's average life expectancy. In addition, Stacker looked at data that consisted of the total number of seniors in each state, health care rank, and the senior demographics broken down by gender and race.

The report says women usually have a longer life expectancy than men. Gaps in life expectancy can be explained by the risk factors people engage in, and women are less likely to participate in riskier behavior.

Out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Michigan was No. 37 on the list, tying with North Carolina.

According to the report, here is Michigan's data:

Average life expectancy: 78

Total number of seniors in the state: 1.8 million

Health care for seniors rank: #26

Senior demographics Median age: 72.9

Gender: 45.9% male 54.1% female

Race: 86.2% White 10.3% Black or African American 1.8% Hispanic or Latino 1.8% Asian 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native



Here are the 10 states with the longest life expectancy:

Hawaii California New York Minnesota (tied with Connecticut) Connecticut (tied with Minnesota) Massachusetts (tied with Colorado) Colorado (tied with Massachusetts) Washington (tied with New Jersey) New Jersey (tied with Washington) Florida

To see the full list, click here.