WATCH: Imagine Dragons Singer Plays Acoustic Version Of 2015 Hit

By Kelly Fisher

June 9, 2021

BRAZIL-MUSIC-ROCK IN RIO
Photo: Getty Images

Dan Reynolds took to Instagram to put a new spin on “Smoke and Mirrors” by Imagine Dragons.

The pop-rock band’s singer reimagined it with a gorgeous acoustic rendition, sharing a video on Wednesday afternoon (June 9).

Naturally, the minute-and-a-half-long video took off with nearly 60,000 views in about two hours. Hundreds of fans have dropped heart emojis in the comments praising Reynolds, Imagine Dragons and the acoustic version of the 2015 song.

“Ahh yeah.. bring back the old hits,” one commenter wrote.

“Wooow really put another level on that,” another said.

“What a joy to hear these songs so authentically,” said a third.

Watch the video here:

Last month, Reynolds also used social media to express gratitude to fans after Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” went Diamond, the highest Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification. The track joins an elite list of only a few dozen songs to earn the certification since it started in 1999.

“when I started writing songs at the age of 12 it was only for me,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram at the time. “today I found out that believer went diamond, making it our second song to do so. and I have no words to describe my gratitude to you. to everyone who took the time to listen & celebrate life through music. X”

