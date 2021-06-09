WATCH: Imagine Dragons Singer Plays Acoustic Version Of 2015 Hit

Dan Reynolds took to Instagram to put a new spin on “Smoke and Mirrors” by Imagine Dragons.

The pop-rock band’s singer reimagined it with a gorgeous acoustic rendition, sharing a video on Wednesday afternoon (June 9).

Naturally, the minute-and-a-half-long video took off with nearly 60,000 views in about two hours. Hundreds of fans have dropped heart emojis in the comments praising Reynolds, Imagine Dragons and the acoustic version of the 2015 song.

“Ahh yeah.. bring back the old hits,” one commenter wrote.

“Wooow really put another level on that,” another said.

“What a joy to hear these songs so authentically,” said a third.

Watch the video here: