Wrestling Champion Dentist Returning To Hometown For Steel City Con

All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be returning to her hometown for an event in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Baker, a native of Punxsutawney and billed from Pittsburgh, announced she will be appearing at Steel City Con this weekend.

"PITTSBURGH: See you this weekend at Steel City Con #HereWeGo #Brittsburgh," Baker tweeted on Wednesday (June 9).

The appearance comes weeks after the real life dentist/professional wrestler defeated Hikaru Shida via submission to win the AEW Women's World Championship during the promotion's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, her first championship in a major wrestling promotion.

After the match, Baker, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, said she was proud to take on the role of the "face of Pittsburgh" amid a "brutal" year.