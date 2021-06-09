Wrestling Champion Dentist Returning To Hometown For Steel City Con
By Jason Hall
June 9, 2021
All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be returning to her hometown for an event in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Baker, a native of Punxsutawney and billed from Pittsburgh, announced she will be appearing at Steel City Con this weekend.
"PITTSBURGH: See you this weekend at Steel City Con #HereWeGo #Brittsburgh," Baker tweeted on Wednesday (June 9).
The appearance comes weeks after the real life dentist/professional wrestler defeated Hikaru Shida via submission to win the AEW Women's World Championship during the promotion's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, her first championship in a major wrestling promotion.
After the match, Baker, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, said she was proud to take on the role of the "face of Pittsburgh" amid a "brutal" year.
PITTSBURGH: See you this weekend at Steel City Con 😎#HereWeGo #Brittsburgh pic.twitter.com/U956qKmScs— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 9, 2021
"Somebody's gotta be the hero of Pittsburgh so I'm happy to do it," Baker said during a post-Double or Nothing media scrum. "We're repping the 4-1-2."
Earlier this year, Baker gained praise throughout the wrestling community for her groundbreaking 'Lights Out' hardcore match against Thunder Rosa, which was the first women's wrestling match to main event a televised AEW show since the company launched in 2019.
Baker was defeated by Rosa, but was trending on social media throughout the night after fans and wrestlers alike praised her performance, which included having her head busted open and taking rough bumps throughout the match, which included, in some instances, landing on thumb tacks.
The bad news is... you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5EYffwo4Iw— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2021
Baker, who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 2014, has stayed true to her Western Pennsylvania roots throughout her professional wrestling career.
During AEW's first live show in Pittsburgh, billed as "Brittsburgh," Baker was accompanied to the ring by Steelers mascot Steely McBeam and led the crowd at Petersen Events Center in waving Terrible Towels during her entrance.
#herewego @steelers pic.twitter.com/uReNgHMUBE— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 10, 2021
#HereWeGo!!! @steelers pic.twitter.com/1CP7aX40GG— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 14, 2020
Baker also appeared in the Pittsburgh episode of the late Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' alongside her boyfriend, Adam Cole, who wrestles for WWE's NXT brand.
A cool clip from @Bourdain’s #PartsUnknown. #DrBaker #Brittsburgh pic.twitter.com/3Qffs5NYiT— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) February 26, 2018
Cole will also have a busy weekend planned as he looks to win back the NXT Championship currently held by Karrion Kross in a five-way title match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House that also includes Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne.