New Mexico Has The Most Distracted Drivers

Cell phone usage while driving makes United States highways and roads very scary and extremely treacherous.

So how distracted are New Mexico drivers?

WhistleOut conducted a study to determine just how distracted each state's drivers are.

New Mexico was as the state with the most distracted drivers. That means that there is definitely some room for improvement!

The website states:

"New Mexico ranks as the most distracted state, with drivers spending over 8% of their driving time on their smartphones despite the law forbidding people from using handheld devices while driving. Alabama, Montana, Washington, and Kentucky round out the top five most distracted states in the U.S."

On the opposite end of that spectrum, Arkansas is the least distracted state.

According to the list, here are the top 25 states with the most distracted drivers:

New Mexico Alabama Montana Washington Kentucky Kansas North Dakota Virginia Missouri Hawaii New Hampshire Michigan Georgia Louisiana Oregon New Jersey South Carolina Delaware Colorado West Virginia Idaho Ohio Wyoming Wisonsin Oklahoma

Click here to see the full study.