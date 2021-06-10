Feedback

VIDEO: Porch Pirate Poses As Food Delivery Driver In St. Louis

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Porch Pirate incidents have risen in the St. Louis area, and one family experienced a new way the thieves are taking packages.

According to KMOV 4, David Hayes lives in St. Louis County, near Creve Coeur. On Tuesday (June 8), he had an Amazon package delivered, but his package wasn't at the door when he got home from work. Instead of his package, there was an order from Panera Bread placed by his door.

Luckily, Hayes had security cameras installed above his front door. Surveillance video shows a man with a DoorDash bag place a Panera Bread bag on the porch and then steal the Amazon package.

During an interview with KMOV 4, Hayes said he felt angry and violated. He also added that he didn't order anything from Panera Bread. "It seemed pretty deceitful and well-thought-out, so I would think they'd done this before."

Hayes even went as far as cross-referencing the order number with the restaurant. Employees at the location said an order did go missing that day.

"It made sense that somebody came, took that order, and then used it as a decoy to deliver it to a house that never ordered such an item, then stole my item," Hayes stated.

The Panera Bread order was never placed through the DoorDash app. The food delivery company is investigating if the driver even works for the company, KMOV 4 reported.

Hayes said the Amazon package was a shirt for his daughter, so it did not have much value. However, he did say he will be adding to his security system.

St. Louis County Police Department said this is the first report they've received of an incident like this.

Chat About VIDEO: Porch Pirate Poses As Food Delivery Driver In St. Louis

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.