Beware Of A Plant That May Be In Your Backyard: PA Agriculture Officials

Pennsylvania State agriculture officials are warning residents in the Keystone State to be aware of an invasive and dangerous plant blooming statewide that could be growing in their backyards.

WTAE reports the poison hemlock plant is growing in an abundance in Pennsylvania and could be poisonous to both people and animals.

Penn State Extension describes the dangerous plant as having a smooth, hollow stem and say it can be identified by the purple spots featured on its stems.

The plant commonly grows near meadows and streams and smells similar to parsley when it is crushed, according to state officials.

Pennsylvania's botany and weed specialist says the poisonous plant spreads easily, but there are ways to safely get rid of it.

"I do advise people to wear long sleeves, long pants, gloves if working with it-- preferably don't mow it if you can avoid it because people can breathe in those particles," said Trilby Libhart, Pennsylvania botany and weed specialist, via WTAE.

State officials have also warned that a separate invasive plant, the giant hogweed, has been nearly eradicated across the state, but is easily mistaken for cow parsnip.

Brushing against the giant hogweed can cause the plant to release sap that, combined with sunlight and moisture, may lead to a severe burn lasting within 24 to 48 hours, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conversation's website.